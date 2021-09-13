Duo charged with theft, burglary at local HEB

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman were arrested Saturday after stealing from a local H-E-B.

Tina Sue Aguilar and Noe Valdez stole merchandise from the Southmost HEB in Brownsville. The two were confronted by Brownsville Police in the parking lot.

Aguilar attempted to hide her identity by giving a fake name to the officer, however, the officer recognized her as a person of interest in a previous burglary.

Valdez and Aguilar were both persons of interest in a burglary from a snack machine.





Credit: Brownsville PD

The two were charged with Burglary of a Coin-Operated Machine (Class A Misdemeanor Warrant) and Theft Class C Misdemeanor.

Aguilar faced an additional charge of Failed to Identify Class A Misdemeanor.

Bonds and Fines were set as follows:

Tina Sue Aguilar Failed to Identify: $2,500 Bond Theft Class C: $200 Fine Burglary of Coin Operated Machine: $3,000 Bond

