MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — National Bagel Day is this Sunday, Jan. 15, and Dunkin’ is offering a buy-one, get-one deal with the purchase of any bagel.

Whether you make your own at home or buy your bagels from your favorite eatery, there is no denying bagels have become a popular breakfast fad that is being carried into 2023.

Dunkin’ has a variety of bagels to choose from such as multigrain, everything, cinnamon raisin, and sesame seed. And what is a bagel without a cream cheese spread? Dunkin’s bagel-fan-favorite cream cheese spreads are classic plain, garden veggie and strawberry.

The buy one get one free offer is only available Jan. 15. So, make plans to participate Sunday to show your bagel appreciation.