HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dunkin’ Donuts is offering Texas Reward members a new way to start off their Mondays.

Every Monday, starting now through June 26, Dunkin’ perks up rewards members will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

According to a news release from the coffee franchise, members can receive their free coffee each Monday, when they active the offer through the app before placing the order.

In addition, Dunkin’ Reward members can enjoy exclusive single-use deals available through its rewards app.

From May 1 to May 31 members can active these offers through the Dunkin’ Rewards app before placing their order and enjoy the following:

A $2 Medium Signature Lattee with any purchase, including the all-new Turtle Signature Latte

A free medium iced coffee with any purchase,

A free Medium Dunkin Refresher with any purchase

A $2 Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer with a purchase of any beverage

Offers are limited to one member only, participation locations may vary and some exclusions may apply.