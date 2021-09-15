Dunkin’ Donuts introduces limited-time treat for Hispanic Heritage Month

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dunkin’ has begun to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

According to the company’s news release, the limited-time donut features Dunkin’s classic yeast donut shell and Dulce De Leche filling tossed in powdered sugar.

The Dulce De Leche Donut is available through Friday, October 15 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout McAllen.

“Dunkin’ is proud to be able to share in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and honor our Hispanic guests with this special sweet treat!” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field marketing Manager.