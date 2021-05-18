Ducklings welcomed at Chick-Fil-A in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Chick-Fil-A in Brownsville has welcomed a duck as a friend.
Daisy the duck was officially welcomed as a friend to Chick-Fil-A in Brownsville on Ruben M. Torres Boulevard on May 11.
The restaurant created a home for the duck by adding fencing in their parking lot. The fence has Daisy’s name on a flyer with a request for customers to be respectful of Daisy and her home.
Tuesday afternoon, Daisy hatched her first duckling. Joy, the duckling, has been welcomed with open arms and was announced on the restaurant’s social media account.
Daisy and the Chick-Fil-A team are awaiting the hatching of her remaining ducklings.