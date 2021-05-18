Ducklings welcomed at Chick-Fil-A in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Chick-Fil-A in Brownsville has welcomed a duck as a friend.

Daisy the duck was officially welcomed as a friend to Chick-Fil-A in Brownsville on Ruben M. Torres Boulevard on May 11.

The restaurant created a home for the duck by adding fencing in their parking lot. The fence has Daisy’s name on a flyer with a request for customers to be respectful of Daisy and her home.

PHOTO: Chick-Fil-A via Facebook

PHOTO: Chick-Fil-A via Facebook

Tuesday afternoon, Daisy hatched her first duckling. Joy, the duckling, has been welcomed with open arms and was announced on the restaurant’s social media account.

PHOTO: Chick-Fil-A via Facebook

Daisy and the Chick-Fil-A team are awaiting the hatching of her remaining ducklings.