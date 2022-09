SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Department of Public Health will host a Monkeypox vaccine clinic this weekend on South Padre Island.

The clinic is being hosted by Brownsville Public Health in collaboration with the Texas Department of State Health Services, Region 11, during Wet Oso Weekend.

Vaccines will be distributed from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Coco Beach Hotel, located at 2612 Gulf Boulevard.