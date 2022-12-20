HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A dried and aging Christmas tree can pose a real danger.

With Christmas days away, is your real tree still fresh or could it be posing a hazard? The Harlingen Fire Department has some insight into making sure your tree isn’t endangering your holiday.

“Remember, a Christmas tree is a live tree. It’s a pine tree,” said Lt. Richard Alvarez, of the Harlingen Fire Department. “So it burns a lot hotter than regular trees because trees produce its own oil when it gets hot. So that’s come in a rapid increase in once it starts on fire, it’s going to rapidly increase.”

The National Christmas Tree Association says nearly 21 million live trees would be sold this holiday season, and although trees might cost more this year, many families have been willing to bear the added cost to have the real deal.

However, having a real tree comes with added responsibility, officials say.

Residents should make sure the tree isn’t drying out, the needles do not easily fall off when touched, and that the tree trunk is placed in a water bowl.

A dry tree will burn faster than a hydrated one, in case of a fire.

“A fire doubles in size every minute,” Alvarez said. “So what you want to do is you want to quickly evacuate your house, you want to quickly evacuate your house, make sure you don’t go back into your home. Again, Christmas trees were rapidly intense in fire. So you don’t want to try to try to put it out because it’s gonna get bigger before you even try to do it.”

Firefighters ask residents to make sure their fire alarms are working properly to help avoid tragedy. If available, a fire extinguisher could help put out the fire if you act quickly, but it’s best to evacuate the home and call 9-1-1.

When decorating the tree, make sure the lights are not broken and that they are working properly.

Also, Alvarez says to keep the tree away from any sources of heat, like candles or space heaters.

Finally, it’s best to unplug the lights before going to bed.