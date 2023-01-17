McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have arrested a San Juan man who they have accused of fleeing an accident after driving while intoxicated.

Eric Omar Cantu was arrested Sunday on charges of intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury and accident involving serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral states that officers responded to the 500 block of E. Frontage Road in reference to a major accident and found a 2021 gray Dodge Challenger “engulfed in flames.”

Officers located a woman on the ground in the parking lot of Hooter’s in “bad condition” and who was was visibly in pain and unable to communicate, the complaint stated.

Witnesses told police they saw the vehicle roll over several times and the driver of the challenger fled towards a Burlington Department store without rendering aid, police said.

While searching the area, a man told police that someone was hiding underneath a blue truck in the parking lot of Bed, Bath & Beyond after fleeing from the accident. Officers approached the truck and found the man underneath and asked him to get out.

The man, identified by police as Cantu, had several bruises and cuts, police said. The complaint stated that Cantu was swaying side-to-side and was unable to maintain balance.

The officer noted an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath while he spoke in slurred speech.

While in route to the station, Cantu told officers that he was driving when his girl struck him across the face, the complaint stated.

While being escorted to the jail section for booking, Cantu said, “I just finished my cocaine and now you’re doing this to me,” the complaint stated.

Cantu was issued a $60,000 cash/surety bond. Records show that he was released from jail the following day.