BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teen accused of throwing and killing his wife’s puppy during an argument was arrested Monday.

Luis Hernandez, 19, was arrested on charges of assault family violence and cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a media release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies with CCSO responded to a residence on Dennis Avenue in reference to the assault and animal cruelty case.

The victim told authorities she and Hernandez, who was her common-law husband, were at the beach earlier that day. She reported that Hernandez had been drinking.

That night while in bed, she said Hernandez accused her of cheating and kicked her. The victim reported to police that Hernandez then began punching her and in an attempt to get him off, she bit his thumb.

After leaving the residence for a short amount of time, Hernandez returned and began placing the victim’s clothing outside which resulted in more “arguing and fighting” between the two.

Sometime during the argument, Hernandez grabbed one of the victim’s puppies and threw it against the concrete causing the animal to die.

Hernandez was transported and booked into the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center without further incident, according to police. An investigation into the case is ongoing.