Drunk driver strikes two teenagers, leaves one dead

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left a 14-year-old girl dead and a 15-year-old boy in critical condition Sunday night.

Authorities say the driver, identified as Maricella Escobar, 37, was driving over the speed limit on Owassa Road between Tower Road and Valverde Road when she hit the teenagers and a dog.

Further investigation revealed Escobar was driving under the influence of alcohol.

DPS says the 14-year-old teenage girl from Edinburg died at the scene and the 15-year-old teenage boy from Donna was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Authorities mention the dog also died.

Authorities add Escobar did not stop to render aid.

Records show Escobar was arrested and transported to the Hidalgo County Jail for intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, fail to stop to render aid resulting in death and fail to stop to render aid causing bodily injury.

DPS says the auto-pedestrian crash remains under investigation.