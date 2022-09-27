BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday after killing a mom and her daughter going out for an ice cream run.

A jury from the 404th Judicial Court in Brownsville sentenced Jose Junior Lincoln to 15 years in prison for each of the intoxication manslaughter counts, totaling to 30 years.

The fatal accident took place two years ago on July 13, 2020 at the 900 block of W. Tyler Ave in Harlingen. The scene involved two vehicles — a gray Ford Explorer and a white Ford F-250.

The Ford Explorer took damage after the Ford F-250 rolled over to the driver’s side where Minerva Partida, 51, was in. Her daughter, Ashley Partida, 27, was on the passenger’s side. The mother and daughter were unresponsive and died on impact according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

“Mother and daughter are at home and simply decide to ‘Go get some ice cream’ and never come home alive,” Saenz said. “How many more wives and daughters are we going to lose before people stop driving while intoxicated?”