EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver who lost control of a vehicle went airborne and struck multiple cars at a business.

At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, a woman driving southbound on 1924 N. Val Verde Road in Edinburg lost control of her vehicle, the Department of Public Safety said.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed a white Chevrolet Suburban occupied by the woman and a man in the passenger seat veered to the left, went airborne and struck some unoccupied parked cars.

DPS identified the driver as Maria Del Carmen, a 38-year-old Donna resident. Del Carmen was charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to a release, the Chevrolet did not have liability insurance at the time of the crash.

A video of the crash was captured by a security camera from Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing, the business that was affected by the crash.