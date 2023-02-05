EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into an Edinburg police unit, city officials said.

Alberto Rodriguez, 52, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the City of Edinburg.

According to the release, at 5 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of N. IH-69C in reference to an accident. A unit arrived to help remove debris from the roadway. While one of the officers exited his vehicle to remove a mattress from the road, their unit was struck on the rear side by another vehicle, the release stated.

The driver was identified as Rodriguez, who “allegedly admitted to having been drinking and showed signs of intoxication,” officials said.

The officer did not sustain injuries in the crash.