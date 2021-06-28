Drunk driver crashes into apartment, kills teenager – suspect identified

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — A drunk driver crashed into an apartment early Monday morning, which left one injured and one dead, according to the Pharr Police Department.

Pharr police responded to a call around 3:30 a.m.

Officials identified the suspect as 22-year-old, Jesus Cruz.

Cruz was driving a black Chevy Equinox and crashed into an apartment near the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and West Third Street.

A preliminary investigation showed Cruz was under the influence of alcohol and speeding down North Veterans Boulevard.

PHOTO: Pharr PD

When Cruz crashed into the apartment, he hit two minors, a 16-year-old and a 12-year-old. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Police say the 12-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries. However, the 16-year-old died at the hospital.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our residents who died because of another’s carelessness. There is no excuse for driving under the influence of alcohol. You add traveling at a high rate of speed and the danger to others increases immensely,” stated Police Chief Andy Harvey in the post.

The Cruz will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

This is an an ongoing investigation.

Video: Pharr PD via Facebook