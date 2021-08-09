Drunk driver arrested after crashing into palm tree, spitting on firefighter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 25-year-old man was arrested shortly after he crashed into a palm tree while intoxicated, according to Brownsville PD.

The “major” crash happened on Friday around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Eagle Drive and Price Road. When police arrived at the scene, they saw a 2008 Hyundai Sonata that was damaged after the driver crashed into a palm tree.

The Brownsville Fire Department EMS took one passenger to a local hospital with head trauma.

Police interviewed the driver, Raymundo Rojo Jr., 25, and determined that he was intoxicated. When officers tried to take Rojo into custody he started to fight with officers. During the struggle, he injured a police officer, according to the press release.

After they were able to take Rojo into custody, they took him to a local hospital for medical evaluation. While at the hospital, Rojo was “combative” and spat on a Brownsville firefighter EMS.

After he was cleared by medical professionals, Rojo was booked into the city jail.

He was arraigned by a Brownsville Municipal Court judge on Saturday where he received two three-degree felonies for assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony for intoxication assault, and a class A misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

Overall Rojo’s bond totaled $48,500.