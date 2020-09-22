Drug deal leaves man critically injured , three charged

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—Two men and a woman were charged in a Mission courtroom Tuesday after their involvement in a drug deal that left a man critically injured.

According to Mission police, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday agents responded to a residence at 205 Bouganvilla in reference to a fight.

The investigation showed that a woman, later identified as Elizabeth Garza, had flagged down U.S. Border Patrol agents while driving near the intersection of South Conway Avenue and Los Indios Road.

She told agents that her friend had been shot. Border Patrol immediately called the Mission Police Department.

It was determined by officials, that the victim had not been shot. Instead, the victim was beaten by two men later identified as Dylon Lopez and Matthew Deion Veliz.

“It was a drug deal gone bad. During the situation, they started striking the victim several times towards his face area. He had fractured bones to his eye socket and nose area said Public Information Officer Art Flores.

Officials said that Garza and the victim, who has not been identified, were at the residence to buy narcotics.

Lopez and Veliz were both charged with aggravated assault. During questioning at the scene, officers saw that Garza was hiding 1.2 grams of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine. She was charged with two counts of possession.

Matthew Deion Veliz,

Dylon Lopez and Elizabeth Garza were charged on Tuesday

The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to Flores.