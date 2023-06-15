McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drug possession charges against a Reynosa city councilwoman will be dismissed just days after her arrest at a checkpoint, court records show.

Denisse Ahumada-Martinez was facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after 93 pounds of suspected cocaine were found in her vehicle, a criminal complaint stated.

On Thursday, the court did not find probable cause and she was remanded to custody until an order of dismissal was filed.

A criminal complaint stated on Saturday, June 10, Martinez was driving a white Mazda SUV when Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint discovered anomalies in the seats. A search of the vehicle revealed bundles of suspected cocaine in the seats and door panels.

Martinez admitted to driving the vehicle from Mexico into the U.S., and stated she was transporting the drugs in the vehicle to San Antonio, the complaint stated. She also admitted to transporting drugs in the past, documents revealed.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Martinez is a Reynosa city councilwoman.