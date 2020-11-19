Drought conditions worsening across the RGV

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—With each passing day, the lack of rainfall in the Rio Grande Valley is starting to add up. The National Drought Mitigation Center, who track drought conditions across the United States, release an updates on the current drought every Thursday.

Their latest update has moderate to severe drought conditions around the entire RGV. Moderate to severe drought means lower crop yields for agriculture, lower water levels, and increased wildfire danger.

For the month of November, Brownsville and select parts of the lower have only seen one day of measurable rain. That was last Sunday, when Brownsville International Airport saw 0.22 inches of rain. The rest of the valley hasn’t seen rain this month at all and likely will not see rain rest of the month. Since September 1, the start of the rain year, the RGV has seen rainfall deficits of 1 to 5 inches below normal.

With the RGV normally seeing between 22 to 28 inches of rain for a full calendar year, those deficits can be very hard to recover, without consistent soaking rain events. The bad news is there is no rain in the forecast over the next 7 days and long range forecasts project below normal rainfall through February with the La Nina this winter. That means buckle up for the drought to continue to worsen this winter.