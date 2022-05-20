RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The drought has forced Los Fresnos to move forward with their Drought Contingency Plan.

“We get our water from Falcon Lake, which is in Zapata County, which is in a very severe drought right now, worse drought than we are but upstream we also get water from Amistad, which is in Val Verde County near Del Rio, they’re also in a severe drought as well,” said Valley Storm Team’s senior meteorologist, Jim Danner.

The conditions caused the city of Los Frenos to put water restrictions in place.

“The capacity levels at both Falcon and Amistad, dropped below 35%,” said Los Fresnos’ city manager, Mark Milum.

He said the city’s drought contingency plan calls for water restrictions once the reservoir levels reach 35%.

Milum said the April report for the reservoir showed the reservoirs were at 31.79%.

“That’s an automatic trigger to start what we call, stage two conservation,” he said.

The conservation restrictions limits residents to watering their yard or irrigating only between 5:00 am and 9:00 am or 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm.

“We ask people on a certain part of town to water three days a week Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and others Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday ask no watering on Sunday,” said Milum.

He said watering down sidewalks is also restricted and added repairing leaks in your home or business is important.

Milum explained that the restrictions are also in place for businesses, with the exception of car wash establishments.

“We always preach, be smart with water. It is the most important resource that we have,” said McAllen Public Utility’s general manager, Marco Vega.

He said McAllen’s drought contingency plan calls for water conservation when the reservoirs reach 40% or they reach their peak demand, but added that they are in the process of changing the 40% plan to 25%.

“We’re still above 30% at the reservoirs, between Amistad and Falcon and that’s okay. There is nothing to be alarmed about,” said Vega.