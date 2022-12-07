HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Motorists in Harlingen driving through flooded streets have made a splash — at least large enough to have now gained the attention of the city.

When the Harlingen City Commission meets Wednesday, Dec. 7, the commission will discuss a proposal from the city manager to punish drivers who make wakes on flooded streets.

“The city has received complaints over the years of vehicles traveling at high speeds through

flooded streets and creating a wake that causes water to go into structures,” City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez stated in support of the agenda item.

The commission could take action to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would amend Chapter 46 of the Harlingen city code for traffic and vehicles, adding an article prohibiting wakes on flooded streets and “providing for a criminal penalty and establishing an affirmative defense,” according to Wednesday’s agenda.

“This ordinance makes it a penalty to create a wake on a flooded street,” Gonzalez wrote.

As proposed, the city would define a flooded street as one that is covered in at least 6 inches of flood water at the center line of the roadway.

The ordinance would creates a fine of not less than $100 or not more than $500 for a violation.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall’s second-floor Town Hall Meeting Room, 118 E. Tyler Ave. in Harlingen.