Driver safety campaign educates motorists before Labor Day holiday

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The ‘Plan While You Can’ campaign began Aug. 20 and will continue through Sept. 6. It aims to educate the public on the practice of safe driving ahead of the holiday weekend.

McAllen Police Officer Olivia Lopez said the campaign looks to bring an alternative to drinking and driving. This can be through calling a sober friend, rideshares like Uber or Lyft, or a taxi.

“We want you to celebrate Labor Day with your friends and your families but we want you to do it responsibly,” said Officer Lopez, “We want to see everyone go home safely.”

According to Lopez, the McAllen Police Department will have officers on overtime and regular duty patrolling for traffic violations and drunk driving.

If you are caught driving while intoxicated or under the influence, you are subject to arrest.

According to TXDOT, for a DWI first-time offense, you could face up to 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine, and your license suspended for up to a year. The charges increase with every offense.

“Our main goal is that we would rather you celebrate with your family and friends than having to spend it with us,” said Lopez.

TXDOT also posted on their website that at least 900 people die from DWI-related crashes on Texas roadways which equates to one person dying every 9 hours and 6 minutes.

Officer Lopez added this campaign is not just promoted through the RGV, but throughout the state.