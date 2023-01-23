HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Harlingen PD Sergeant Larry Moore

Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to the Harlingen city jail.

At about 2:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, the driver of a commercial trailer traveling eastbound at the 25000 block of FM 106 lost control of the vehicle causing it to jack-knife in the middle of the road, police said.

Three vehicles crashed into the semi as it was blocking the roadway. A black Chevy Tahoe, a maroon Jeep Wrangler and a black Dodge Ram were part of the series of crashes.

Angela Galicia, 28, and Jesus Trevino, 65, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Harlingen police. Three others involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.

Bazaldua-Sanchez’s bond is set at $68,000.