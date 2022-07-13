LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya police arrested a man involved in a fatal rollover crash that killed two people.

Alexis Pino Hernandez was arrested Monday on several charges, including two counts of murder, Hidalgo County Records show.

Along with the two murder charges, he is facing three counts of smuggling of persons resulting in serious bodily injury or death, two counts of evading detention causing death, one count of evading arrest causing injury and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Texas Department of Safety responded to a rollover crash at 7:50 a.m. on June 29, north of 8 Mile Line and north of Palmview.

DPS stated that a green Ford Expedition was evading law enforcement and travelling at an “unsafe speed” before losing control and rolling over.

Two men died as a result of the crash.

Gabriel Salas Sifuentes, 29, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Jose Ismael Camps Rodriguez, 31, was transported to a local hospital where died as a result of his injuries.

A female passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

According to La Joya Police, Hernandez was the driver of the vehicle. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, he evaded police.

Hernandez was issued a bond amount totaling $2,750,000, according to Hidalgo County Records.