Driver of deadly auto-pedestrian crash confesses to drunk driving, turns herself in

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a hit and run that left one dead Saturday has been arrested.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the driver as Edith Yacibe Garza, 35.

Officials say Garza turned herself in after seeing on the news that authorities were searching for her.

The San Juan Police Department then notified DPS.

Garza also confessed that she had been drinking alcohol the night of the crash, authorities say.

The crash took place on Saturday, October 2, just after 2 a.m. on Eldora Road east of Cesar Chavez Road.

Authorities identified the victim as Ofelia Merlene Proa, 19, a resident of San Juan.

Proa was transported to a hospital for treatment, where she later died.