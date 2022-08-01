HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – San Benito Police Department has identified the victim in a three-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend.

San Benito Police responded to the intersection of Bonner Street and Business 77, located in front of the HEB and Walmart, in reference to a three-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The driver of a red Mitsubishi Lancer rear-ended a Jeep Grande Cherokee, causing the Jeep to collide with the Chevy Traverse in front of it.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was unresponsive when officers arrived and was extricated from the vehicle by the San Benito Fire Department. He was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was identified as Jacob Anthoney Gallegos, 31.

The crash remains under investigation.