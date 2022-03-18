HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly conduct incident that took place Thursday evening.

According to a release, authorities responded to Azul Street and Mile 11 in rural Weslaco.

At the scene, officials found that there had been an ongoing argument between family.

The preliminary investigation revealed that someone intentionally crashed three vehicles, which had people inside.

One person was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.