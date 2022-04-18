EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The arraignment is set for a man arrested in a hit and run in August 2021.

On Monday afternoon Carlos Rodriguez Santiago will go before a judge for a hit and run crash that killed two women.

The incident happened on north Alamo Road in Edinburg in August. DPS said Rodriguez-Santiago hit the women while they were outside their vehicle pumping gas.

Officials said Rodriguez-Santiago then drove off. One of the women was pregnant, both she and the baby were killed.

Santiago is being charged with tampering with evidence and failing to stop and render aid.