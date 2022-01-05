Driver in auto-pedestrian crash that killed teen turns himself in, DPS says

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man said to be driving the vehicle involved in an auto-pedestrian crash that killed a teen on New Year’s Day has turned himself in.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cristobal Trujillo, 31, a resident of San Juan had walked away from the scene.

The incident took place on January 1 at approximately 12:06 a.m. on Cesar Chavez Road south of Owassa Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed Trujillo was driving a 2012 white Toyota Sienna at a fast speed when he struck a 17-year-old identified as Juan Vasquez, Jr. of San Juan.

Vasquez died at the scene.

Trujillo has been booked into the Hidalgo County Jail for manslaughter and failing to stop and render aid, said a release.