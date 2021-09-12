Driver identified in fatal crash near Alamo

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday has been identified.

On Saturday at approximately 2:50 a.m. a 2006 Honda Accord, was found crashed north of Alamo.

The driver was traveling eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the driver “veered off the roadway” and was “ejected” from the vehicle during the crash, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering major injuries.

On Sunday, Texas DPS investigators identified the driver as Edinburg resident Arturo Romero Jr., 34.

Additionally, Texas DPS reminds the public to be secured with a safety belt, as state law requires.