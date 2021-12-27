Driver identified in Christmas morning hit and run

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police have released the identity of the driver who was involved in a hit and run that left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

Police identified the driver as Otis Charles Barron, 29 of Edinburg, Texas.

According to the city’s news release, Barron was given the following bonds:

Intoxication Manslaughter 2nd Degree Felony $500,000

Accident Involving Death 2nd Felony $100,000

Intoxication Assault 3rd Felony X2 $50,000 each

Accident Involving Injury 3rd Felony X2 $50,000 each

For a total of $800,000 cash security bond.

Authorities said the accident happened on Christmas morning around 2:30 a.m. when Barron, traveling west crossed onto the eastbound traffic causing a head-on collision with a Nissan Sentra.

Police identified the victim as 65-year-old Sylvia Martinez De Garza of Edinburg, Texas.

Barron had fled the scene and later abandoned his truck. It was later determined by police that Barron was intoxicated.