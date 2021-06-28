Driver going the wrong way causes fatal accident in Edinburg

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—Two people are dead after a driver, going the wrong way, hit a vehicle head-on.

According to officials, police responded to the crash Sunday around 5:30 a.m. on north Highway 281.

Police said a 20-year-old, later identified as Alex Jaramillo, was driving southbound on the northbound lanes of north HWY 281. Jaramillo then collided head-on with a silver Chevy Volt.

Jaramillo died at the scene, according to police. His passenger was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevy Volt, identified as 31-year-old Efrain Guerrero Jr. was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Toxicology is pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday