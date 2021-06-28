Driver going the wrong way causes fatal accident in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—Two people are dead after a driver, going the wrong way, hit a vehicle head-on.

According to officials, police responded to the crash Sunday around 5:30 a.m. on north Highway 281.

Police said a 20-year-old, later identified as Alex Jaramillo, was driving southbound on the northbound lanes of north HWY 281. Jaramillo then collided head-on with a silver Chevy Volt.

Jaramillo died at the scene, according to police. His passenger was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevy Volt, identified as 31-year-old Efrain Guerrero Jr. was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Toxicology is pending.