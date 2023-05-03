HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers and agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized 10 live baby parrots.

On Saturday, CBP officers referred a passenger vehicle for a secondary inspection. That’s when they found five parrot chicks in a pillowcase and five more in the front seat area, according to the news release.

CBP confiscated the yellow-headed baby parrots and fined the driver.

“Our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists encountered something we don’t see every day, 10 baby parrots hidden within a passenger vehicle,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “As this enforcement action illustrates, CBP remains committed to upholding our agriculture mission, preventing the spread of animal diseases, and preventing the exploitation of protected animals.”

The parrots were transferred over to the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Veterinary Services.

CBP reminds the public that attempting to bring illegal items into the country causes traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000.