SAN CARLOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was killed Monday evening after authorities say he failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Daniel Luna, 50, of Edinburg, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At about 5:48 p.m. Monday, Luna was driving a tan Jeep Grand Cherokee with two others aboard while traveling eastbound toward the turnaround at the intersection of State Highway 107 and Sun Flower Road in San Carlos, troopers said.

Approaching the intersection, Luna failed to yield to the right of way while turning left at a yield sign and collided with a 2008 gray Silverado, occupied by two men, who were traveling westbound, troopers said.

According to DPS, one of the passengers of Luna’s Jeep was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition; The other passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were not take to a hospital, troopers said.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.