PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan man died Saturday afternoon after crashing into a concrete fence.

Texas DPS officials say the crash took place just after 1:30 in Pharr on Rodriguez Avenue, south of Kennedy Street.

(Souce: Texas Department of Public Safety press release)

A preliminary investigation shows a black Mazda 3 was traveling northbound on Rodriguez Avenue when the driver, 49-year-old Alberto Borrego, ran a stop sign. He then crashed into a concrete fence on Kennedy Street.

Borrego was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.