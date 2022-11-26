Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver died after he crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning in Weslaco, Weslaco Police Department said.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Hector Rodriguez, who police suspect had lost control of the 2008 black Ford F-250 he was driving before he crashed into a utility pole, according to a preliminary investigation by police.

Officers responded to a call at 2 a.m. Saturday at the 800 block of Westbound Frontage Road, where Rodriguez died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Weslaco PD stated.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information should call the Weslaco Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 968-8591 or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.