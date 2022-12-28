BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County deputies arrested a man they alleged intentionally crashed into a mobile home during an altercation with the homeowner on Christmas Eve.

Jorge Edu Carrizales was charged with two counts of criminal mischief and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded to the 8800 block of Boca Chica Blvd in reference to a hit-and-run report, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The complainant reported to CCSO deputies about hearing tires screeching outside of his mobile home. Carrizalez was “burning out” his red Dodge Ram vehicle, according to the homeowner’s report to authorities.

Further reports state Carrizales became angry and stepped out of the vehicle after the homeowner advised him to stop.

Carrizales got into a physical altercation with the complainant, got back into the vehicle and threatened to knock over the mobile home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The homeowner reported Carrizales left the scene but came back minutes later, crashing into the mobile home, the sheriff’s office stated. As the driver reversed, he tried running over the complainant and struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene, authorities added.

After further investigation, Carrizales was located at the 4600 block of Southmost Road in Brownsville.

Carrizales was arrested and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.