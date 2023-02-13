BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver has been arrested in Brownsville after police say he allegedly crashed into a mailbox and a home before attempting to flee.

No injuries were reported.

Roberto Morales, 25, was taken into custody Feb. 10, and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting transportation and failure to comply with the duties upon striking a structure, the Brownsville Police Department told ValleyCentral on Monday.

The charges stem from Feb. 10 when officers responded to the 2900 block of Bluebonnet Drive in reference to a vehicle that had struck a mailbox and a residence. As police arrived, they made contact with Morales who “had fallen next to the vehicle” and had a “strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person,” police told ValleyCentral.

According to authorities, witnesses observed the driver attempt to flee but the vehicle had stopped working.

As police arrested Morales, he refused to walk to the police unit and began moving in “all directions”, delaying officers’ attempts to escort him to the unit, police said.

Morales’ bonds totaled $10,000.