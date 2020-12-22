Driver charged following fatal crash in Peñitas

Peñitas, Texas (KVEO)—A 23-year-old man from Peñitas was arrested on Thursday for his involvement in a crash that left one person dead.

According to public records, David Simon Cavazos has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Cavazos had been recovering from injuries he sustained in the crash.

David Simon Cavazos (Credit: Hidalgo County Public Records)

According to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cavazos ran a stop sign and went airborne across the intersection of Washington Palm Drive and F.M. 2221 at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Cavazos struck a 22-year-old woman walking on the edge of the road while airborne, according to police.

Following the impact, he attempted to re-enter the roadway but skidded across the road and rolled over onto Washington Palm Drive.

Cavazos, along with three other passengers inside the vehicle, were ejected during the rollover.

Marco Mendoza, 24, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The other three occupants of the vehicle and the pedestrian that was hit were transported to a local hospitals for medical evaluation.