BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver was arrested after crashing into another vehicle and then attempting to flee until his car broke down, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Juan Luis Rodriguez-Rivas was taken into custody Dec. 7 on a charge of accident involving damage, according to police.

At the 2100 block of SH-550, Rivas was driving a green Ford Ranger when his vehicle hit a stopped Kia Optima from behind, according to the police department, which further said that Rivas drove away from the scene.

“The Ranger started to flee the location but was not able to go far due to its damage,” the police department told ValleyCentral.

Police were able to find Rivas, who was arrested and taken to the Brownsville City Jail.

Rivas has a total bond of $2,000.