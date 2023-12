PORT OF BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were injured after a Valley Metro Bus rolled over Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of State Highway 48 and FM511.

Sgt. Maria Hernandez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, told ValleyCentral three people were injured and were taken to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.