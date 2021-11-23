Driscoll Health to hold Christmas event for new and pregnant mothers

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Driscoll Health will sponsor a Christmas event for new and expectant mothers for the holidays.

“Baby’s First Christmas” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Su Clinica, 1706 Treasure Hills Blvd.

The event puts an emphasis on health for new and pregnant mothers, giving them an opportunity to learn about car safety, healthy eating and infant feeding, according to a press release from Driscoll Health.

The event will also feature refreshments, activities, raffles and baby shower games.

At the event, there will be presentations on post-partum depression, child passenger safety , healthy eating recipes and how to get ready for a baby, per the release.

The first 100 expecting mothers will receive a gift.

“As a health plan, we understand the holidays can become stressful and we would like to provide all moms-to-be an opportunity to celebrate their baby’s first Christmas,” said Lizbeth Shanholtzer, Driscoll Health Plan Community Outreach Representative.

Baby’s First Christmas will be held in partnership with Su Clinca, BCFS, Brownsville Wellness Coalition and Su Cocina Alegre.