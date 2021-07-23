Driscoll Health Plan partners with local officials in school supplies giveaway

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Driscoll Health Plan has partnered with officials across the Rio Grande Valley to give students backpacks and school supplies in multiple giveaway events.

Distribution of backpacks and supplies is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Students must be present to receive a backpack and supplies.

City’s participating in Driscoll Health Plan events:

Mission

Mission PD will host a drive-thru event on July 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be located at 1200 East 8th Street in Mission.

Brownsville

Brownsville PD will host a drive-thru event on July 31 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will be located at the Brownsville Sports Park (1000 Sports Park Blvd.)

Rio Grande City

Rio Grande City CISD will host a curbside event on July 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be located at the Rio Grande City High School (5726 FM 755 in Rio Grande City.)

Available for children ages 5 to 18.

Edinburg

Driscoll Health Plan, Pediatric Express, and their partners will host an event on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be located at the Endowment Community Resource Center (107 Sunflower Road in Edinburg.)

The event will also include clowns, face paintings, moon jumps, door prizes, food, and refreshments.