DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Driscoll Health Plan in partnership with Esperanza de Tejas hosted a pop-up pediatric help center.

The pediatric pop-up was held on Friday at the Open Hands Community Center, located at Waterloo Street.

The non-profit organization and Driscoll set up the event to help low-income families by providing everyday basic items and services such as baby wipes, diapers, and COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Families with children under the age of 18, pregnant women and families with children with disabilities under the age of 20 qualified to participate in the help center.