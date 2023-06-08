MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Driscoll Health Plan is partnering with a non-profit organization to bring an affordable CPR program to Valley residents.

The health plan presented $10,000 to Capable Kids Foundation, a Valley-based organization to create the Capable Kids Save-A-Life CPR training program.

The program will provide free CPR training to families, non-profit staff and non-profit volunteers to increase basic first aid skills in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Our goal is to create opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities to be able to socialize and interact and be their best selves,” Bobbie Krynicki, CEO of Capable Kids said.

Driscoll Health Plan staff including community outreach representatives and health education specialists will get certified to teach and perform CPR to others.

“You never know what can happen,” Delia Garza, Community Outreach Coordinator for Driscoll Health Plan said. “As a parent, as an individual, we need to make sure we get certified to save a life.”

Parents and guardians can register for the Save-A-Life CPR training program at no cost.