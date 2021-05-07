Driscoll Health hosts special pre-Mother’s Day event

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Friday a pre-Mother’s Day celebration was held in Brownsville.

Driscoll Health along with Centro Cultural hosted a special event for moms. The event focused on addressing healthier habits among mothers, mothers-to-be, and their children.

Organizers said they hope to increase families’ awareness of health information and implement long-term healthy habits for mothers.

“It’s been a hard year, and moms have been the ones that have pulled all of us through this, we’ve put so much on their shoulders now and we just wanted to come out and say thank you, mommy,” said Arreli Castillo, Director for Centro Cultural.

Castillo said the organization offers knitting, sowing, and guitar classes for adults.

As well as classes for children ages 5 to 12 for the summer as a way to implement healthy hobbies for families.