MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Driscoll Health System will hold a hiring event in McAllen to staff the Driscoll Children’s Hospital being built in Edinburg.

Driscoll’s news release stated they are looking for experienced Pediatric, Emergency, Surgery & Perianesthesia RNs, Certified Surgical Technicians, Radiographers, Child Life Specialists, and Phlebotomists.

The hiring event, taking place Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 4 p.m., at the Cambria McAllen Convention Center located at 701 S. Ware Road in McAllen will feature information, onsite interviews, and job offers.

Participants are asked to bring a resume, if available. Walk-ins are welcome and experienced medical staff who are not able to attend can apply online.

To RSVP, call (956) 346-3936 to