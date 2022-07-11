CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Driscoll Health System is seeking experienced Registered Nurses to join its team.

This Thursday, Driscol will host a hiring event for experienced Registered Nurses from 5 to 8 p.m. at Katz 21 Steak & Spirits, located at 5702 Spohn Drive.

Interviews and job offers will be conducted onsite.

“Driscoll Health System offers an outstanding work culture, excellent pay, robust benefits, and a hire-on bonus,” said Cynthia Riggins, Senior Director of Human Resources. “We encourage all experienced RNs to join Driscoll’s friendly workforce.”

Participants are asked to bring a resume.

The number to RSVP for the event is (361) 694-6412.

To apply online visit driscollchildrens.org/employment.