MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen said they are moving forward with drainage improvement projects.

The city’s news release said underground storm sewer infrastructure will be installed along Martin Avenue causing a road closure along the avenue.

The roadway will be closed to all through traffic between Cynthia Avenue and McColl Road from August 16-17.

The release said drivers are urged to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise caution and patience when traveling along in the area.

Traffic delays and congestion is expected, said the city.