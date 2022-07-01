HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dr. Juliet V. Garcia, former longtime president of The University of Texas at Brownsville, will be presented with the nation’s highest civilian honor.

In a news release, Dr. Garcia will be in attendance in Washington, D.C. on July 7 to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavors.

“I’ve always believed that educating the next generation of citizens was our primary mission because once educated, they would help nurture, defend, and sustain the democracy of the United States. I believe that now more than ever,” said Garcia.

“Juliet has enriched the lives of many Rio Grande Valley students, from elementary to college,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey. “Her contributions to higher education in South Texas and beyond are long-lasting and have created pathways of success among a new generation of Latino leaders. On behalf of everyone at UTRGV, I congratulate Juliet on this well-deserved national award.”

Dr. Garcia joins an elite group of Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients that includes celebrities, politicians, and public servants, stated the news release.

Other honorees in attendance with Dr. Garcia will be Denzel Washington, Simone Biles, Gabrielle Giffords, and others.