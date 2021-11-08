DPS: 46-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new information.

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash that left one dead Monday morning.

According to DPS, a woman was traveling on F.M. 1015 south of Mile 5 N. Road in Weslaco at high speed around 3:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and hit a tree.

A release states the driver sustained major injuries and was trapped inside her car.

Officials had to extract the woman, who then was pronounced dead.

Texas DPS identified the woman as Elizabeth Romo Mendoza, 46, a resident of Mercedes.

This crash remains under investigation.